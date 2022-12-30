Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.67 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.68 billion and $93.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.35 or 0.00056345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007658 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003605 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.