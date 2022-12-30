CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.48 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85.

