CRA Financial Services LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

