CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 395 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

