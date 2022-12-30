CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

Shares of FDX opened at $175.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

