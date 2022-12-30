Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $211.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE:FDX opened at $175.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

