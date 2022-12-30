Creditcoin Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $95.26 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002771 BTC on exchanges.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
