Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.