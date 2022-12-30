Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Shares Down 13.3%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19. 602,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,930,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37.

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

