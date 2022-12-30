Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in LKQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

