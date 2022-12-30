Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $563.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

