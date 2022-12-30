Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 31.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.6% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

NYSE FDX traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $174.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

