Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 110,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.55 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

