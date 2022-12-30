Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $754,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.53. 27,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,886,726. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

