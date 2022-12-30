Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

