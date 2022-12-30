Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 645.8% during the 3rd quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.38. 55,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,449,570. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.