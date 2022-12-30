Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,931,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

