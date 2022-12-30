CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

