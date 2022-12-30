CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.25. 5,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 846,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 750,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,347.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 423,806 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

