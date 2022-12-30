Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,915.0 days.
Daicel Price Performance
Shares of DACHF remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Friday. Daicel has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.
Daicel Company Profile
