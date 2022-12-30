Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,915.0 days.

Daicel Price Performance

Shares of DACHF remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Friday. Daicel has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Daicel Company Profile

See Also

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

