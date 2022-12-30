Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Critical Contrast

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daseke and Mondee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.56 billion 0.23 $56.00 million $0.68 8.37 Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

41.2% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of Mondee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daseke and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Daseke presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.75%. Mondee has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than Mondee.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 2.86% 35.59% 4.37% Mondee N/A -34.45% -1.12%

Summary

Daseke beats Mondee on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,623 company-owned tractors and 2,074 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,266 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

