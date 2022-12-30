DataHighway Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,860.40 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00014340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $75.84 million and $48,860.40 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,988,506 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.35750484 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,620.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

