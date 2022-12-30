Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.56. Daxor shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 13,875 shares.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.05% of Daxor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

