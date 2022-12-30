Del Sette Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.54. 89,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616,528. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

