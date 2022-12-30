Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 281,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RADI stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

