Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,704,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

