Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after acquiring an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after buying an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after buying an additional 174,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

