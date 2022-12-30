Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

RSP opened at $141.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

