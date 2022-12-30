Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. 39,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,044. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($210.64) to €202.00 ($214.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($210.32) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.86.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

