Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. 39,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,044. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
