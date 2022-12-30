Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,888. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

