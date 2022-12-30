Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.89) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.10) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.67) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.46) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.59).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,668 ($44.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £83.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,685.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,710.04.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 222 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.06) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,004.20). Insiders have acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

