Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.12. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,051. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

