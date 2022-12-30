Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Infineon Technologies 1 3 5 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Infineon Technologies has a consensus target price of $39.99, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Infineon Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infineon Technologies is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 2.98 $1.40 billion $1.77 17.03

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Infineon Technologies 15.25% 19.68% 10.24%

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

