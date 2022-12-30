DigiByte 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $122.77 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,552.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00410829 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021144 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.00881536 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00093568 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00583669 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00249962 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,909,356,585 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.