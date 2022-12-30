Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.83. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 11,781 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on APPS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
