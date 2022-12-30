Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 294,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.