Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,967. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

