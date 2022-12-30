Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s Largest Position

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,049 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,189,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,074,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,176,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.34 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.