Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Cut by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $308,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 612,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.