Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 561,037 shares.The stock last traded at $135.63 and had previously closed at $131.71.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

