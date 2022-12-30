Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Disco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 8,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,439. Disco has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

