Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 8,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,439. Disco has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15.
Disco Company Profile
