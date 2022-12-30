Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Trading 1% Higher

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.46). 1,092,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.44).

Diversified Gas & Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.80.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

