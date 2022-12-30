Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $248.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.21.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.