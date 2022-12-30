Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on D. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 19,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

