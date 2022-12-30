DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 519.3% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. 10,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,069. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.306 dividend. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

