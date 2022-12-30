Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dowa Price Performance
Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. Dowa has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $48.93.
Dowa Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.