Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. Dowa has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.