dYdX One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.29 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, dYdX has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $58.07 million and $41.29 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00006309 BTC on exchanges.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

