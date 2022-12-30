E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 8.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.