E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 922 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for approximately 1.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Autohome

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.