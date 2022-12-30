E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 2.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Vipshop stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

